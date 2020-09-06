× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Patricia N. Jacobson

(1922 - 2020)

Patricia Noreen Jacobson, 98, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 11, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from held one hour prior to the service at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Patricia was born on February 7, 1922, the daughter of Harry Andrew and Mary Florence (McGuire) Doyle in Clear Lake. She married Keith Jacobson on December 28, 1944, in Clear Lake. He preceded her in death on May 14, 1984.

Patricia graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1940, and later from Hamilton Business College in Mason City. She worked at the law office of Ed Boyle prior to starting a family and being a homemaker for most of her life.

Patricia was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She enjoyed painting, reading and needlework. Throughout her life, birds and butterflies enchanted her. Patricia's curiosity, love of nature, and urge to create were an inspiration to those who knew her well.