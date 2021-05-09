Patricia Myrene Thompson
February 10, 1928- May 7, 2021
CLEAR LAKE-Patricia Myrene Thompson, 93 of Clear Lake, died Friday, May 7, 2021, at the Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. S., Clear Lake, with Rev. John Gossman officiating. Inurnment will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, where a Scriptural Wake Service will begin at 6:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
Patricia was born February 10, 1928, the daughter of Edward and Genevieve (Mahoney) Kelly in Emmetsburg, IA. She was one of seven children. She married Paul Thompson on August 30, 1948, at Assumption Catholic Church in Emmetsburg.
Pat graduated from Emmetsburg High School in 1946. She and Paul began raising their family in Emmetsburg, prior to living in Manson, Duncombe, Clear Lake, and Storm Lake. Following Paul's passing on July 7, 1982, Pat moved her family back to Clear Lake in 1983. Throughout Pat's life while raising her family, she worked at Mercy Hospital in Fort Dodge, Buena Vista College in Storm Lake and One Vision in Clear Lake until her retirement.
Pat was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Clear Lake. She and Paul enjoyed golfing, bowling and weekly Card Club. She was an avid flower gardener, which she proudly displayed in many flower beds around her home. Guests were always welcome to enjoy her freshly baked cinnamon rolls and banana bread anytime they stopped by, along with Christmas cookies during the holidays. She also loved hosting her family for an annual Fourth of July celebration.
Pat is survived by nine children, Tom (Jeri) Thompson, Roberta (Denny) Henely, Colleen (Robert) Simmer, Mike (Cindy) Thompson, Beth (Jim) Jennings, Bob (Heather) Thompson, Larry (Kim) Thompson, Patrick Thompson and Milissa Whitehurst; son-in-law, Pat Dillavou; 29 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Mary “Paulette” Dillavou; granddaughter Sarah Jennings; two brothers, Dick and Bob; and four sisters, Mary Evelyn, Betty, Elaine and Virginia.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N., Clear Lake, IA 50428 (641)357-2193
