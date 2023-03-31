Patricia L. (Krull) Lauritsen

September 25, 1958-March 17, 2023

MASON CITY- Patricia L. (Krull) Lauritsen, 64, Mason City, a native of Buffalo Center, IA, died, Friday, March 17, 2023, at her home in Mason City, IA. A service will be held Sat. April 1, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Clear Lake Christian Church, 302 HWY 18 West, Clear Lake. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, is handling funeral arrangements.

Patricia Lee Krull, the daughter of Alroy and Marlene Krull was born Sept. 25, 1958, in Buffalo Center, IA. She was a 1977 graduate of Buffalo Center High School. Patty went to Jackson Technical College in Jackson, MN. She worked as a Soil Conservation Tech. in the SCS Office in Thompson, IA, and surveying land with her Dad.

Survivors include daughters: Autumn Lauritsen, Manly, Katy Lauritsen, Mason City; 3 grandchildren: James of Manly, and Dakota and Jude, Mason City; sister Sheri (John) Blomster; brothers Mark (Shelda) Krull, Jamie (Teresa) Krull; nieces, nephews, and cousins; aunts Joyce (Loren) Shiers, Ardella Krull, Betty Baker, LeEtta Krull, Beverly Lovik, former husband Don Lauritsen, and many friends.

Patty was preceded in death by her son Spencer and her parents, Alroy and Marlene Krull, grandparents, Thomas and Hazel Lovik, and Fred and Adeline Krull, Aunt Eleanor Lovik, Uncles Vern and Harlan Lovik and Alan Baker. Sympathy cards and memorials may be sent to the family at P.O. Box 222, Manly, IA 50456.

