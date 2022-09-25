Patricia K. Millard
August 28, 2022
Patricia K. Millard, 85, a native of Ventura, passed away August 28, 2022 at the Doak Walker House in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
A celebration of life memorial visitation will be held 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, October 1st, 2022, at the Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, Iowa.
Family suggests memorials to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. 641-357-2193 www.colonialchapels.com