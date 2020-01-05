Patricia Jo Larsen

On June 16, 1990, Pat married Ralph Larsen, the love of her life, of Clear Lake. They became the parents of Kelsey, b. 1991, and Bryan, b. 1993. Living on the Larsen farm north of Clear Lake, in 2001 they moved into their new house on the homestead. Among the special joys of Pat's life were her three grandchildren: Jernie Jo Marie Graham, Joel John Graham and Charlotte Drew Beitel.

Pat's job, her time with Ralph, her children and grandchildren were her life. Her commitment to them brought many words of praise. As a co-worker said, “She was an amazing person and I really enjoyed working with her. She had such a friendly nature and kind heart.” She dedicated her life to serving and bettering the lives of those around her. Few things made her happier than a grandchild on her lap. Nice nights on the farm relaxing with the ones she loved inside or out around the fire pit.

Among Pat's special moments were times spent in Mexico with family. She enjoyed snorkeling, shopping and the Mexican food. As a alumnus, she was an avid fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and could often be heard cheering them on (or chewing them out) by anyone within a mile radius. (Go Hawkeyes!) Patient, calm and the woman with all the answers is the legacy that will live on when those who love her think of her.

“What we once enjoyed a deeply loved,