Patricia Haensch

Pat enjoyed life and having fun. She loved being near the ocean, walking on the beach, going for boat rides, playing cards, and sharing funny stories. Most of all, Pat loved her family, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were a very special and big part of her life. The grandkids used to take turns each week going to her house for a special "grandpa & grandma" dinner and a sleepover.

Pat was very involved in both of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities too. She was always there to cheer them on, give her support and lots of big hugs.

Pat enjoyed living on her own and driving her car until she had a stroke at 92 yrs. old and was confined to a wheelchair. She then moved into the Heritage Care Center where Pat enjoyed the company of her long-term roommate, Dorothy,

Pat meant so much to everyone and was loved by so many people, including all her family and friends, and she will be deeply missed. May her memory be eternal.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Susan (George) Daskalos; grandchildren, Penelope Daskalos, John Daskalos and Georgianna (Chris) Rasmussen; 3 great grandchildren, George, Alexandra and Thomas Rasmussen and many special nieces and nephews.