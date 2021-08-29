Patricia Elaine Nangle
November 28, 1939-August 26, 2021
MASON CITY-Patricia Elaine Nangle, 81, of Mason City, died Thursday, August 26, 2021, at her home.
Per Pat's wishes, her body has been cremated and a graveside inurnment will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St., Mason City.
Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
Pat was born November 28, 1939, the daughter of Harold E. and Ruth A. (Sutcliffe) Payne. She married Thomas M. Nangle on December 23, 1976, in Mason City.
Pat graduated from Mason City High School in 1957. She was a very kind and caring soul. She enjoyed playing cards but most of all cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Patricia is survived by three daughters, Mary Mitchell of Mason City, Vicki (Joe) Reuter of Mason City, and Sheila Angel of Bismark, ND; two step-children, Lori Bartusek of Algona and Tim (Barb) Nangle of Brooklyn, IA; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary (Frank) Staley of Kettering, OH; brother-in-law, Kenneth Armstrong of Hampton; as well as countless extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Beth Ann; two great-grandchildren, Dakota Matton and Colby Hakes; son-in-law, Rick Angel; step-daughter, Ann Sanchez; and sisters, Jean Payne and Phyllis Armstrong.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372.
