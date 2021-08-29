Patricia Elaine Nangle

November 28, 1939-August 26, 2021

MASON CITY-Patricia Elaine Nangle, 81, of Mason City, died Thursday, August 26, 2021, at her home.

Per Pat's wishes, her body has been cremated and a graveside inurnment will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St., Mason City.

Family suggests memorial contributions to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Pat was born November 28, 1939, the daughter of Harold E. and Ruth A. (Sutcliffe) Payne. She married Thomas M. Nangle on December 23, 1976, in Mason City.

Pat graduated from Mason City High School in 1957. She was a very kind and caring soul. She enjoyed playing cards but most of all cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.