Patricia Darlene Johnson

June 13, 1927 - February 4, 2020

Patricia D. Johnson, (Pat, Patsy, Miss Daisy) 90, died February 4, 2020 of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with her loving family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. A memorial celebration of life and memorial mass will be held on Sunday evening at 7:00 pm, February 16th and Monday morning at 10:00 am, February 17th at Good Shepherd Catholic Community, 1000 Tinker Road, Colleyville, TX 76034. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Pat was born in Mason City, Iowa in 1929 to Thomas Patrick White and Frances Cecilia White. She graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic High School and went on to St. Mary's School of Nursing in Rochester, MN. While in school she developed a passion for the nursing profession as a result of clinical training at St. Mary's and their partner facility, The Mayo Clinic. She graduated with her BSN in 1950 and kept her license active well into her 80's. She stayed active with her classmates and alumni (The Belles of St. Mary's) and looked forward to attending her annual class reunions, including the most recent reunion in September 2019.

