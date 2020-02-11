Patricia Darlene Johnson
June 13, 1927 - February 4, 2020
Patricia D. Johnson, (Pat, Patsy, Miss Daisy) 90, died February 4, 2020 of Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) with her loving family by her side. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. A memorial celebration of life and memorial mass will be held on Sunday evening at 7:00 pm, February 16th and Monday morning at 10:00 am, February 17th at Good Shepherd Catholic Community, 1000 Tinker Road, Colleyville, TX 76034. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.
Pat was born in Mason City, Iowa in 1929 to Thomas Patrick White and Frances Cecilia White. She graduated from St. Joseph's Catholic High School and went on to St. Mary's School of Nursing in Rochester, MN. While in school she developed a passion for the nursing profession as a result of clinical training at St. Mary's and their partner facility, The Mayo Clinic. She graduated with her BSN in 1950 and kept her license active well into her 80's. She stayed active with her classmates and alumni (The Belles of St. Mary's) and looked forward to attending her annual class reunions, including the most recent reunion in September 2019.
While home for summer break during her enrollment at St. Mary's, she met Robert E. (Bob) Johnson from Mason City, IA. The two were married in 1951 and lived in Mason City until July of 1971 when Bob's job took them to Fort Worth, TX. Pat was very supportive of Bob's corporate positions with Lennox Industries as his role moved them several times throughout his career to Atlanta, GA; Plano, TX; and Norwalk, OH. After retirement Pat and Bob settled back in Plano with retirement homes and many friends in golfing communities in Hot Springs Village, AR; and Fort Meyers, FL.
Pat was a devout Catholic, and an active member of many parishes including St. John's (Fort Worth, TX) and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (Plano, Texas). She recently moved to Fort Worth, TX in December of 2018 to be closer to family. Back in Fort Worth she attended Good Shepherd Catholic Community (Colleyville, TX) and was recognized as the lady in the red hat.
She loved spending time with family and friends and traveling with her husband Bob. She never met a stranger and usually discovered a connection while visiting with new friends. She was committed to her children and spent many hours supporting them at band concerts, piano recitals, theater events and in the seats at sporting events. Even though she was slower later in life due to her osteoarthritis, she looked forward to taking care of her grand dog Cooper.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Bob Johnson, her parents Tom and Frances White, and brother Thomas Francis White. She is survived by her four loving children: Kathy (Mike) Handler - North Richland Hills, TX, Jim (Cate) Johnson - North Richland Hills, TX, Barbara (Scott) Kneiss - Atlanta, GA, and Greg (Ellen) Johnson - Plano, TX; eleven grandchildren: Alison (Mike) Handler Love, Cameron (Jillian) Handler, Matthew (Krissy) Handler, Meagan (Kristyn) Johnson, Alex (Miranda) Johnson, Forrest Whiddon, Liam Whiddon, Laura (Nick) Kneiss, Dalton (Kerri) Kneiss, Avery Johnson and Wyatt Johnson, and five great-grandchildren: Kylie Love, Landon Love, Madelyn Handler, Olivia Handler and Lucas Kneiss.
She was loved by many and will be missed by all!
