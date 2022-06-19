Patricia D. “Pat” Boehmer

November 16, 1943-June 17, 2022

MASON CITY-Patricia D. “Pat” Boehmer, 78, of Mason City, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Thursday, June 23, at Epiphany Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, with Rev. Neil Manternach, Celebrant. Burial will follow in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City. A Livestream of Pat's Funeral Mass will be available through Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel's Facebook page.

Visitation with viewing will be held Wednesday evening, June 22, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, from 5:00 pm until 7:00pm. The Catholic Daughters of the Americas will lead the Rosary beginning at 4:30 pm, followed by a Scriptural Wake Service.

The daughter of Dan and Betty (Englet) McLaughlin, Patricia Dianne was born November 16, 1943 in Mason City, where she became a lifelong resident. Pat grew up as one of eight children and attended St. Joseph Catholic School.

On June 25, 1960 she was united in marriage to Lyle Boehmer at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Together they would be blessed with four children, Tamela, Thomas, Tina, and Terence, and sixty one years of marriage.

Pat worked at Como Photo, Heritage Care Center, and the St. Joseph Rectory before accepting a position with NIMHC. Pat was a messenger for North Iowa Mercy Health Center where she worked in the pharmacy department for over 20 years.

Together, she and Lyle enjoyed going for walks and teaching CCD classes. Pat also enjoyed reading, served as a lay distributor, and was a member of New Man Prayer Group. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Pat is survived by her husband, Lyle; children, Tamela (Orris) Germundson, Mason City, Thomas (Gina) Boehmer, Mason City, Tina (Kevin) Eastvold, Mason City, and Terence (Heather) Boehmer, Mason City; grandchildren, David (Jennifer) Germundson, Heather Germundson, Derek Germundson, Macy (Brandon) Stevens, Kylie Boehmer, Jason (Carrie) Eastvold, Heather (Michael) Michalec, Kory Eastvold, Bryan Eastvold, Allena (Justin) Meyer, and Daisy Boehmer; many beloved great grandchildren; brothers, Dan McLaughlin, Hanlontown, Mike McLaughlin, New Hampton, and Bob McLaughlin, Nashua; sisters, Mary (Bob) Paulus, Rockford, Voni McLaughlin, Elma, and Vicky Paulus, Rockford.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Betty; and brother, John McLaughlin.

A special thank you to the doctors and nurses of Hospice of North Iowa for the love and care provided to Pat.

