Patricia Ann Johnsom

FOREST CITY - Patricia Ann Johnson was born in Forest City, IA on August 28, 1943, to Orval and Elvina (Myre) Bowman of Leland, IA.

Funeral services for Pat Johnson will held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 11, 2023, at the Britt Evangelical Free Church, 810 Second Avenue North West in Britt, with Pastor Steve Coach officiating.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral on Friday at the church.

At the time of her birth, Orval was in the army and was stationed in the South Pacific. Pat was over two years old before she got to meet her dad. She was the oldest of four children. In her last months of life, she talked frequently and fondly about memories of them growing up together. She also relished having loving relatives living nearby.

Pat graduated from Lake Mills High School in 1961. On June 3, 1967, she married Jim Van Lenning and they were blessed with a son, Michael, three years later. On December 23, 1971, Jim was tragically killed in a car accident.

Six years later, on April 22, 1977, Pat married Ron Johnson of Fertile, IA, and she gained 3 teenage sons, Ron Jr. (Rick), Rod, and Randy. Ron and Pat adopted each other's children and loved them as their own. By the grace of God, the boys grew to deeply love them as well. In the spring of 1979, they moved to Bemidji, MN, where they built their home on 40 beautiful acres situated in the north woods. Pat loved the outdoors and took pleasure in seeing wildlife right outside their windows, with the exception of the bear that came to visit their bedroom window. She was known to hunt and fish with the guys and she did a great job of preparing venison and fish into tasty meals for everyone to enjoy. She was always welcoming when family and friends came to visit. After 38 years of living there, Ron and Pat relocated to Britt, IA. Ron went home to be with Lord on November 10, 2017.

Pat then lived in her home in Britt where she continued to enjoy the outdoors; whether sitting on her back deck, doing yard work or going for walks. At the end of May 2023, she moved to a lovely apartment at The Summit House in Britt where she lived until her final "home going".

Pat cherished any time that she got to spend with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and countless family members and friends. She had a special way with children and would get right down on the floor to play with them up until the last few months of her life. In her quiet, loving way, she made them feel special and they were drawn to her.

Pat's relationship with God was of utmost importance to her. She realized that she wasn't perfect and needed a Savior. She repented of her sins and trusted in what Jesus graciously did on the cross so she could be made right with God. As a result of this, she had a desire to learn more about Him. She faithfully participated in Bible Studies over the years, where she made many friendships with wonderful women in Minnesota and in Iowa. In her younger years, she attended Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Leland. While living in Minnesota, she was a part of First Baptist Church of Bemidji and upon moving to Britt, she became involved at The Evangelical Free Church of Britt. She was always happy to help; whether it was being in the nursery, serving cookies at AWANA and VBS or serving beverages at the monthly meals the church provided for the community.

Pat loved her family and friends very much! She was so sweet and caring, you couldn't help but love her.

She is survived by her sons, Rick (Cherlyn) Johnson of Britt, IA, Rod Johnson of Trail, MN, Randy (Richelle Mollitor) Johnson of Bemidji, MN and Mike (Angela) Johnson of Forest City, IA. Grandchildren: Jessica (Josh) Horst of Bemidji, Jennifer (Ethan) Cheville of Britt, Josh (MaryJo) Johnson of Britt, Joylyn (Matt) Ites of Dayton, IA, Hailey (Casey) Zabel of Buffalo Center, Kali Johnson of Forest City and Ryder Johnson of Trail. Great-Grandchildren: Olivia Johnson, Addison Cheville, Eum Ites, Naomi Johnson, Wyatt Cheville, Orin Ites, Quin Horst, Entson Ites, Gunner Horst, Barret Johnson, Hudon Zabel, and Iler Ites. Siblings: Marcia (Jon) Hillesland of Leland, David (Lizz) Bowman of Scottsdale, AZ and Jim (Nancy) Bowman of Forest City; and many other dear family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, parents, husband Jim, husband Ron, and many other dear family members and friends.