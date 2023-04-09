Patricia Ann Hasel, (Harris, Benn, Hansen),formerly of Mason City and Ventura, passed away 3 weeks shy of her 95th birthday on February 24, 2023, at Heritage House in Atlantic, Iowa. Born on St. Patrick's Day, in 1928, to Alvin Walters and Grace Johnson, she was the oldest daughter; her brother, David Harris, and sister, Cherie Collentine predeceased her. Our mom grew up at the Old Red Mill (Lincoln Mill) homestead on the Winnebago River, attended Hanlontown Schools, and graduated from UNI, in Cedar Falls with a degree in elementary education. After her children were in school, she taught 3rd grade for twenty (20) years at Sunset Elementary in Clear Lake. She was married to John Benn (deceased in 1976) for twenty six (26) years, and together, had four (4) children. Jon (Margie) Benn, Deland Florida, Jay Benn (deceased in 2010), Matthew Benn, Atlantic, Iowa, and Bonni Bohl (Gary), Glenview, Illinois. She cherished her twelve (12) grandchildren, and six (6) great grandchildren. She was also married to Daryl Hansen for twenty (20) years and Paul Hasel until he passed in 2015. After retiring, she was an active volunteer at elementary schools, Lime Creek Nature Center, and the Cerro Gordo Probation Dept. Our mom loved all children, nature, and all of God's creatures, especially cats, birds and butterflies. She enjoyed spending time with her family, friends, gardening with her green thumb, travelling, biking, cross country skiing, reading, her church family and watching sunsets. Our family would love a fond memory sent to Bonnibohl@gmail.com. Visitation is from 10-11 am on Saturday, 4/15/23, at Grace United Methodist Church, 200 14th St. NW, in Mason City. Services start at 11 am, fellowship following. Our family will spread her ashes at Lime Creek Nature Center.