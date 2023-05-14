Patricia Ann Gribben

April 11, 1942-May 11, 2023

MASON CITY-Patricia Ann Gribben, 81, of Mason City, Iowa, passed away on May 11, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones. Patricia was born on April 11, 1942, in Mason City to Helen and Elmer Fritz. She attended Holy Family Catholic School for both primary and high school.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 AM, Tuesday May 16, 2023, at Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N Adams Ave, Mason City, IA. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery in Mason City.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made in Patti's honor to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.

Patti married the love of her life, Patrick Gribben, on April 20, 1963. Together they raised two children, Jerry Gribben and Theresa Blume-Thole (Alan). Patti was a wonderful mother and wife. She always put her family first and loved spending time with them. Her grandchildren, Samantha Ward (Luke), Isaac Gribben, Nick Blume, Jake Blume, Emma Thole, and Michaela Thole were her pride and joy. She was also blessed with a great-granddaughter, Blair Harley Ward.

Patti retired from Mason City Public Schools where she worked for many years as a paraprofessional and as the Office Coordinator at Harding Elementary School. She loved her job and the people she worked with. Patti was a hard worker and always went above and beyond to help others.

Patti was a loving, giving, and a bit sassy, person. She had a wonderful personality and was loved by all who knew her. She enjoyed dancing (especially with her favorite partner, Patrick), singing, music, having coffee every day with her parents and she was a fierce bingo player. Most importantly, Patti had a very strong faith and enjoyed going to mass often. She worshipped at Holy Family Catholic Church of Epiphany Parish and volunteered often at Mercy One Chapel.

Patti is preceded in death by her husband Patrick, her mother Helen, and her father Elmer. She is survived by her daughter, son, sisters Mary Myklestad (Jim)and Kathy Haes (Mick), brother John Fritz (Jennifer), her grandchildren, great-granddaughter and many nieces and nephews.

A special thank you to the staff and caregivers at IOOF Home and Community Therapy Center for singing and dancing with Patti, loving her and caring for her as she struggled through the challenges of Dementia.

Patti will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Her legacy of love, hard work, and dedication to her family will live on through them.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com