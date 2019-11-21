Patricia Ann Bailey
February 22, 1943 - November 19, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Clear Lake - Patricia Ann Bailey, 76, passed away on Tuesday November 19, 2019, in her home with her loving husband of 59 years, John Bailey by her side. The Bailey family would also like to acknowledge the extraordinary care and compassion of the Hospice of North Iowa team.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com
To plant a tree in memory of Patricia Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.