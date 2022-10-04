KLEMME-Patricia Ann Abele, 73, Klemme, IA, died, Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded her loving family. Public Services will be at 1:30 PM, Weds, Oct. 5, 2022, at Belmond United Methodist Church. Visitation is Tues., Oct. 4, 2022, 5-7 PM, at Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, and continues 1 Hr. prior to her services at the church, Wednesday. Interment will be in the Ell Township Cemetery, Klemme. Survivors include her husband, John Abele; daughters Angela (Shawn) O'Donnell, Bobbi (Kevin) Ring, and a son Joseph Mary (Samantha). Numerous grandchildren; sister Margaret Bagur and other extended family.