Patricia A. "Pat" Anderson

May 1, 1930 - January 13, 2020

Patricia A. "Pat" Anderson, 89, died Monday, January 13, 2020, at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Johnston, Iowa. She lived most of her life in Clear Lake and moved to Des Moines in the fall of 2016 to be close to her son Rick's family.

According to Pat's wishes, a Celebration of Life service will be held in the spring. Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Pat's name to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

Pat was the daughter of Michael and Estella (Webner) Kinsella, born on May 1, 1930 in Mason City. She received her education from Ventura High School, graduating with the class of 1948.

On July 18, 1948 Pat was united in marriage to Robert Anderson, affectionally known as Bing, in Ventura. Together the couple was blessed with 43 years of marriage and four sons before his death in August of 1991. In her last days she spoke of her husband who she loved and missed dearly. She recalled her morning wedding, the gladiolas that decorated the church and a reception with so many people her father feared they would run out of food for their guests.