Patricia A. Monson

November 28, 1939-June 15, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Patricia A. Monson, 83 of Clear Lake passed away peacefully Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Country Meadow Place surrounded by family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30am Thursday, June 22, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1001 9th Ave. South, Clear Lake, IA 50428 with Reverend Josh Link, celebrant. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. North, Clear Lake, IA. A Scriptural Wake will begin at 7:00 pm.

Patricia A. Thornton was born November 28, 1939, in Mason City, the daughter of Eugene and Vietta (Trebil) Thornton. Patricia graduated from Mason City High School and on December 22, 1961, she married the love of her life, Dean B. Monson at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mason City. The couple was blessed with three children, Greg, Dan and Allison. The family made their home in Clear Lake where they owned and operated Monson Construction for many years. Patricia worked as the company's bookkeeper through the years and for over 30 years worked at the Clear Lake Middle School as one of the lunch ladies.

Patricia, known as "Grandma Hooty" or "Hooty" to her friends, was a remarkable woman who touched many lives. As a lunch lady she cared for countless children like her own, famous for her irreplicable pancakes. Patricia cherished time with neighbors and friends, enjoying coffee and heartfelt conversations, especially during their beloved "Tuesday's on 3rd" gatherings. She was a watchful guardian, ensuring her children and their families made it home safely and serving as the main transportation for her beloved grandchildren. With a caring and humorous nature, she showered the family dogs with love and treats. Patricia's unwavering love for her grandchildren led her to follow their sports and activities religiously. Her dedication extended to never missing Saturday Mass and was a lifelong member of St. Patricks. In our hearts, Patricia's legacy lives on—a loving, funny, and selfless woman who impacted us all.

Surviving are her children Greg (Paula) Monson and Dan Monson of Clear Lake, and Allison (Matt) Glidden of Minneapolis, MN; grandchildren, Zachary (Jessica) Monson, Luke (fiancee, Lauren), Meg (Jacob) Monson-Wagner, and Emily Monson and significant other, Ryan; step-grandchildren, Cassie (Grant) Thompson and Callie Glidden; a great-grandson “C.” on the way in August 2023; sisters-in-law, Donna Monson, Marcia Monson, Rita Lee, Shirley (Jim) Knapp, Gloria (Mike) Klein, Karen Monson, Bonnie Holmgaard; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean; parents, Vietta and Eugene Thornton; sister, Sharon (Gus) Kantaris; brothers-in-law, Gene, Peep, Mike, Al and Mark; sisters-in-law, Sandy Monson and Janice Monson; Dean's parents, Evelyn and “Butch”; and grandparents, Guy and Tinsy Trebil.

