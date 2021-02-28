Patricia A. (Buhr) Oorlog
July 4, 1942-January 10, 2021
Patricia A. (Buhr) Oorlog, 78 of Burnsville, MN, formerly of Clear Lake IA, passed away unexpectedly January 10, 2021. She is survived by her children, Mikki (Jay) Bogenrief; Chris (Melissa) Oorlog; grandchildren; her sister, Linda (John) Jacobs; many nieces and nephews; cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, John H. and Ione E. Buhr. Pat was a bookkeeper for Fairview Corporate for 25 years. She enjoyed reading, crafts, quilting, animals and nature. She traveled to Nova Scotia Canada to see whales and to Ely, MN to visit the North American Bear Center. She enjoyed many journeys in her life and will be missed. Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.