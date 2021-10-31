Pat Treloar

February 3, 1933-October 8, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Pat Treloar, 88, of Clear Lake passed away peacefully at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, after defying a heart condition for a couple of decades!

Charlotte Jane Fiero was born February 3, 1933, to Floyd and Helen Fiero. Her father nicknamed her “Pat” at a young age. She was the youngest sister of Betty and Lois. She grew up in Garner and graduated from high school there, where she was always proud to be a Garner Cardinal!

She met her husband, Tom Treloar, on a blind date. They were married February 18, 1955. She loved the life they had together on their livestock and grain farm north of Clear Lake. Tom passed away in June 2013. Pat and Tom were proud knowing their sons, Tim and Tony, would continue to be diligent stewards of the land they loved so much.

Pat was dedicated to her church family at First Congregational Church where she was actively involved in Women's Fellowship, the annual Christmas Tea, Holiday Festival and other service opportunities. She truly blessed others for many years with the beautiful organ music she played for worship, weddings and funerals. She particularly cherished the times she played organ-piano duets with her daughter, Sue.

Pat shared the love of sewing and crafting with her daughters. She created amazing clothes and home decor and could/would patch almost anything on her trusted sewing machine that “lived” for over 60 years! Her craftwork was most evident when she decorated their home for Christmas.

Tom and Pat would often entertain drop-in coffee company around the kitchen table. She always had delicious homemade cookies and bars to share. Those yummy Grandma Pat treats were also expected and enjoyed by her family!

Pat was a wonderful mother and grandma. A lifetime of special memories will forever be cherished by her children: Sue Roenfanz, Beth Burley (Boomer), Katie Lightbody (Rich), Tim Treloar (Dawn) and Tony Treloar (Cam). She was adored by her 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren: Shane (Kelli) Roenfanz and their boys, Max and Grant, Abby (Josh) Cunningham and their boys Finnegan and Sebastian, Isaac, Seth, Kelly,and Whitney Lightbody, Trent (Cait) Burley, Trell (Todd) Neal and their girls Gracie and Journie, Thomas Treloar and Sam Treloar.

The family would like to invite friends and relatives to a Celebration of Life on November 6, 2021 at First Congregational Church (923 Buddy Holly Pl.; Clear Lake) fellowship hall from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Please know that she greatly valued each of you that were a part of her life.

In lieu of customary remembrances, please direct memorials to the Charlotte Treloar Memorial Fund.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.