Pamela Sue (German) Jaben
July 11, 1951-May 12, 2022
On May 12, 2022, Pamela Sue (German) Jaben, age 70, passed away in her North Liberty, IA home surrounded by family after prolonged illness.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Galilean Lutheran Church in Clear Lake, Iowa on May 26, 2022 at 2:00pm. A second celebration will take place in Creston, NE on May 28th followed by a private interment. All are welcome and invited to wear spring colors in honor of Pam's warm spirit and positivity.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Ewalu in Strawberry Point, IA (www.ewalu.org/make-a-gift/), a special place that Pam and her family cherish.
A full obituary can be found at www.lensingfuneral.com.