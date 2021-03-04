Pamela S. Trygstad

Pam's greatest blessing in life were her children and grandchildren. Being a mom and grandma was so natural for her and she loved fiercely. Her face lit up when speaking about her family and she always had photos on her phone to share. She loved family gatherings and always wanted to be on the floor with the kids and the dogs. Pam loved animals. Through the years she adopted, raised and enjoyed a plethora of pets of various species. She was unfailingly generous to everyone in her life, including her animals.

Pam felt so blessed to be able to receive a bilateral lung transplant late in 2016. The transplant did allow her to do spend quality time with her grandchildren and family. The recovery also gave her a chance to reconnect to her adult children and connect with daughters-in-law as she spent extended periods of time with each of them.

Pam also enjoyed spending as much time as she could gardening. Together her and David always had a bountiful vegetable garden. Pam loved to can vegetables from her garden and looked forward to the spring each year when she could get outside and work in the dirt. Pam also was incredibly talented with flowers and loved sharing them in bloom.