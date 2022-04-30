Pamela Marie Okerstrom

April 5, 1968-April 26, 2022

Pamela Marie Okerstrom, 54, tragically died on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 in Mason City, IA.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:00am, Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA, with Pastor Wendy Johannessen from the Rockwell United Methodist Church

Visitation will be held Monday, May 2, 2022 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA, and will continue one hour prior to the funeral service. Casual attire is requested.

Memorials may be directed to the family at the address of 37 21st SE, Mason City, IA.

Pam was born on April 5, 1968, the daughter of Wayne and Barbara (Crosby) Arthur of Alexander, IA. She graduated from Belmond High School in 1987. Later on Pam attended La James Cosmetology School, and operated her own salon in Greene.

For a short time she worked for IC Systems, Mason City. She went back to school in 2007, earning her LPN. Pam worked at the Rockwell Nursing Home and most recently the Rockford Clinic. She was married to Wendell Leavens, to this union four children were born. Pam married Bill Okerstrom April 4, 2011, at Mason City.

In her free time Pam loved going on Jeep rides with the top down especially to the Viking in Ventura. They also liked taking drives to Duluth, to see Lake Superior and watch the leaves change. She was passionate about having a beautiful flower garden every year. Pam liked clothes and keeping with the trends, but she still managed to keep her own style. Growing up in the 80's her favorite band was Hall and Oates. She loved to cook. Recently, Pam had started reading for fun again.

Family was most important to her. She always made time for them. Her facetimes and constant presence will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish memories of Pam are her husband, Bill; children, Shelbi (Jason) Werner, Shane (Hannah) Leavens, Shawn (Emily) Leavens, Sheldon (Morgan Hagen) Leavens, Cody Okerstrom, and Jordan Okerstrom; grandchildren, Averi Werner, Wyatt Werner, Demi Werner, Kendall Leavens, Harper Leavens, and one more grandson is expected in June; parents, Wayne and Barbara Arthur; sister, Penny (Brad) Lawson; nieces, Kylee (Ajae) Arndt and Shayla Davison; nephew, Logan Burkhardt; father-in-law, Bob Okerstrom; as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

Pam is preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, many aunts and uncles and one granddaughter.

