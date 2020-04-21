Pamela Kay McKiness
January 17, 1952 - April 17, 2020
Clear Lake – Pamela Kay McKiness, 68, of Clear Lake, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
A private funeral service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Mark Doebel officiating. Friends and family will be able to stream the service at the North Iowa Funeral Channel-Colonial Chapels on YouTube.
Visitation will be held from 1:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, with Pam's family present from 3:00-6:00 p.m.
Pam was born January 17, 1952, the daughter of James Dale and Margaret Ann (Barrett) Fink in Osage. She married Mike McKiness on February 10, 2001, in Las Vegas, NV. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2016.
A graduate of Nora Springs High School, class of 1970, Pam attended NIACC in Mason City. She worked most of her life as a waitress, while also working other various jobs.
Pam enjoyed working in her yard, riding her John Deere lawnmower, and traveling to Las Vegas. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her family.
Pam is survived by four children, Mindi (Bret) Swanson of Nora Springs, Bobby (Tracy) Patten of Mason City, Whitney Ward of Bradenton, FL and Mary (Brad) Thompson of Clear Lake; step-daughter, Sonja McKiness of Phoenix, AZ; eight grandchildren, Olivia, Lizzy and Bernie Larson, Madison and Carter Patten, Oliver and Violet Thompson and Michael Perez; great-granddaughter, Freyja Larson; seven siblings, Patty (Jim) Gast, Chuck (Cindy) Fink, Jamie Bonner, Sandra (Jim) Pappas, Cheryl (Paul) Christensen, Weston Fink and Jimmy Fink; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Shirley Kohler, Julie Walker and Mary Ellen Fink in infancy; and son-in-law, Bjorn Larson.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
