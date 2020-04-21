× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Pamela Kay McKiness

January 17, 1952 - April 17, 2020

Clear Lake – Pamela Kay McKiness, 68, of Clear Lake, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.

A private funeral service will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Mark Doebel officiating. Friends and family will be able to stream the service at the North Iowa Funeral Channel-Colonial Chapels on YouTube.

Visitation will be held from 1:00-6:00 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, with Pam's family present from 3:00-6:00 p.m.

Pam was born January 17, 1952, the daughter of James Dale and Margaret Ann (Barrett) Fink in Osage. She married Mike McKiness on February 10, 2001, in Las Vegas, NV. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2016.

A graduate of Nora Springs High School, class of 1970, Pam attended NIACC in Mason City. She worked most of her life as a waitress, while also working other various jobs.

Pam enjoyed working in her yard, riding her John Deere lawnmower, and traveling to Las Vegas. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her family.