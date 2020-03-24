Pamela Jean Green

April 13, 1947 - March 20, 2020

Mason City- Pamela Jean Green, 72, passed away at home surrounded by her family after a long illness.

Services will be held at a later date.

Pam was born April 13, 1947, in Mason City, IA, daughter of John and Lorene (Jansen) Ketchum.

Pam married Wilmer “Willy” Green, the love of her life, on July 17, 1965 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. The majority of their life together was spent in Mason City and Clear Lake, IA.

Pam loved working with children...her favorite jobs were working in the children's department of the Clear Lake Public Library, and as a para in the Mason City school system. Through the years, she most enjoyed being active in the Catholic Church. Attending weekly Mass was a highlight of her week. Pam was also always thrilled to be present at her children's and grandchildren's countless activities.