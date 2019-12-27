Sept. 21, 1951-Dec. 23, 2019

MASON CITY -- Pamela Joy Echelbarger, 68, of Mason City, died on Monday, December 23, 2019, at her home.

A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family of Pamela Echelbarger. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Pamela Joy Echelbarger was born on September 21, 1951, in Sioux City to parents Robert V. and Shirley (Lane) Echelbarger, Pamela attended Charles City High School and was a member of the Orchestra were she played the cello. Upon graduating high school she went on to attend the University of Northern Iowa, graduating with a degree in Secondary Education. Pamela's first teaching job took her to Australia teaching in a boarding school for boys, after teaching there for three years she moved back to the Midwest and began teaching at an Indian Reservation in Omaha, Nebraska.

Sometime later Pamela moved back to the North Iowa area, settling down in Mason City working as a cook at Country Kitchen, later going onto work for Comprehensive Systems until she retired.

Pamela had many joys in life. She loved to read, doing needle work, learning about the Native American Culture, horses and her dog Honey Bunch.