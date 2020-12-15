Palmer T. Olson

November 7, 1926-December 4, 2020

It is with great sadness we share that, Palmer Truman Olson, born on November 7, 1926, in Forest City, Iowa, left this life on Friday, December 4, 2020, in Clovis, Calif. He was 94 years old.

Palmer lived in Iowa with his parents Abraham and Gertrude, and three siblings Arlene, Avis, and Carl, until he was drafted into the United States Army in 1945. He returned to Iowa, where he met and married his sweetie, Lorraine Maxine Robinson. The couple eventually settled in Thousand Oaks, ca. with their three children, Danny, David, and Diann, in 1963.

Palmer had many professions and was a jack of all trades, but became a well-known, well-loved addition to the Cal Lutheran University staff for over 44 years. the couple were also members of the Pi-R Squares Dancing Club, Ascension Lutheran Church of Thousand Oaks, Sons of Norway, and were longtime supporters of the Cal Lutheran University Football Team.