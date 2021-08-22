 Skip to main content
Ozzie Dahle-Melsaether
February 3, 1938-August 21, 2021

MANLY-Ozzie Dahle-Melsaether, 83, died on August 21, 2021 at the Manly Care Center.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 W Walnut St, Manly, IA 50456 with Rev. Linda Johnson-Prestholt officiating. He will be laid to rest at the Manly Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or Hospice of North Iowa in Ozzie's honor.

Oscar was born on February 3, 1938, the son of Rasmus and Otilie (Jernslett) Dahle-Melsaether in St. Paul Alberta, Canada.

Ozzie graduated from Decorah High School in 1956. He managed Jack and Jill in Decorah for 30 years and Kum&Go until retirement.

Ozzie was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Johan; brother Ole and his wife Maureen; sister Anna Christiansen; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Melsaether.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda; sons: Jon (Laurie), Dave, Darren (Amy), and James Melsaether; a daughter, Laura (Rick) Horstmann; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Philip; brother-in-law, Bob Christiansen; as well as several nieces, nephews, and many wonderful in-laws.

The family would like to thank the aides and nurses that took such wonderful care of him at the Manly Care Center.

Bride Colonial Chapel. Manly, (641) 454- 2242, is assisting. Condolences at ColonialChapels.com.

