Owen Lane Henning

Owen Henning was born in Latimer, IA. in 1930. He began carpentry at age 13 beside his father, Lars. He graduated from Latimer High School in Iowa, and in 1949 he married his classmate, Juanita. They made their home in Latimer. Soon after, Owen and his brother Wayne took over the Henning Construction Company from their father. Owen eventually took over that business and built a grain handling system business as well. Owen took great joy in being on the water, and he found pleasure at his second home on Clear Lake, Iowa where he taught his children, grandchildren, and their friends to waterski. At age 54 he purchased a condo on Marco Island, Florida. He and Juanita spent winter months on the island where they boated and fished. He was active in the Marco Island Sail and Power Squadron, and served as boat safety chairman, boat inspector, and finally, Commander. They eventually built a permanent house on Marco Island and Owen joked that they move to a new place every 9 years, because "Juanita wants to redecorate by then!" Over the years, Owen was a Mason, a Shriner, and a deacon of the United Church on Marco Island. Owen enjoyed traveling domestically and abroad with his wife. Owen was a strong individual, but succumbed to Alzheimer's, COVID-19 and other health issues. Owen passed away peacefully on January 23, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, son Jeff (Cindy), daughter Colleen (John) Hensel, 4 grandchildren, 3 great granddaughters, 2 step great granddaughters, and a foreign exchange student. Owen will be laid to rest in a graveside service on Marco Island. The family requests that memorials be sent to the United Church of Marco at 320 N Barfield Dr., Marco Island, Florida 34145 and Emmanuel UCC at 204 East St., Latimer, Iowa 50452