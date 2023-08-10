Orlyn Stoll
Oct. 2, 1937 - July 30, 2023
MCALLEN, TX - Orlyn Stoll, 85, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in McAllen, TX. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at 10:30 A.M at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 South Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Burial will be held in Oakland Cemetery in Forest City. Military honors will be performed by the Forest City American Legion Post #121. Orlyn was born Forest City, Iowa on October 2, 1937, to Otis Theodore Stoll and Lulu L. Swenson Stoll.
He is survived by his wife Olivia M. Stoll; his son, Robert L. Stoll; his daughters, Rhonda Lu Stoll Hipp, Ranee Stoll Holmes (John); his stepdaughters, Diana Rios Stout (Robert), Alma Rios Rodriguez (Hector), and Abigail Rios Barrera (Mario); his grandchildren: Jennifer, Jessica, Jamie (Joe), Marissa, and Jack; his step grandchildren: Eric (Maribel), Stephen (Jennifer), William (Carina), Hannah, and Ian; six great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, and other loving family and friends. He is preceded in death by a newborn baby brother; his father, Otis Theodore Stoll; his mother, Lulu L. Swenson Stoll; his first wife, Frances Jean Stoll and his stepmother, Mabel Holst Stoll.
Orlyn and his wife Olivia shared their lives together for 30 years. Though their primary residence was in McAllen, Tx, each year they would spend 6 months out of the year at the family farm in Iowa and traveling to various sites in the US and Canada. Prior to his passing, Orlyn fondly remembered his travels and gatherings with his relatives on the farm in Iowa where they enjoyed a blend of Texas and Iowa meals and lots of laughs. He and Olivia also enjoyed going to car shows and tractor rides. One of his favorite yearly events was Hobo Days in Britt, Iowa. Prior to his retirement, Orlyn worked for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers from 1965 to 1982. He also worked for the Forest City Municipal Water Company. His children shared that he was a terrific water skier and could do many tricks and ski barefoot. He also loved cars and showing them in car shows. The more chrome, the better! They also recalled going on lots of rodeos and trail rides with their dad. Orlyn also taught NRA classes and instructed his son, Robert. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jack Holmes, Eric Rodriguez, Stephen Rodriguez, William Stout, Joe Des Champlain, and Dave Thorland. Honorary pallbearers are Steve Thorland and Jerry Stoll. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.