Orlyn and his wife Olivia shared their lives together for 30 years. Though their primary residence was in McAllen, Tx, each year they would spend 6 months out of the year at the family farm in Iowa and traveling to various sites in the US and Canada. Prior to his passing, Orlyn fondly remembered his travels and gatherings with his relatives on the farm in Iowa where they enjoyed a blend of Texas and Iowa meals and lots of laughs. He and Olivia also enjoyed going to car shows and tractor rides. One of his favorite yearly events was Hobo Days in Britt, Iowa. Prior to his retirement, Orlyn worked for the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers from 1965 to 1982. He also worked for the Forest City Municipal Water Company. His children shared that he was a terrific water skier and could do many tricks and ski barefoot. He also loved cars and showing them in car shows. The more chrome, the better! They also recalled going on lots of rodeos and trail rides with their dad. Orlyn also taught NRA classes and instructed his son, Robert. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Jack Holmes, Eric Rodriguez, Stephen Rodriguez, William Stout, Joe Des Champlain, and Dave Thorland. Honorary pallbearers are Steve Thorland and Jerry Stoll. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society.