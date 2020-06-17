Orlyn Charles Groe
1939 - June 14, 2020

Orlyn Charles Groe, known to his friends as “Charles” or “Chuck”, 81 of Ankeny and formerly Northwood, IA passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Des Moines Veteran's Hospital.

A graveside service and celebration of his life will be held 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020 at Sion Lutheran Cemetery, rural Lake Mills, IA.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family asks that memorials be directed to the Sion Lutheran Cemetery.

Born in 1939 to Norma (Madson) and Orlin Groe, Chuck grew up in Northwood, graduating in the class of '57. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1957 until his honorable discharge in 1962. In 1962 he married Mary Lou Nelson. Chuck worked for Western Electric until he was hired by IBM, working as a service engineer for 30 years.

Chuck was a hard worker who was always willing to help anyone in need. He was proud to have shaken hands with both Roy Rogers and Neil Armstrong. His passion for the space program inspired him to build models to share with others. Music was also important to Chuck, and he loved singing in church. His faith and his family meant everything to him.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary; his children, Gerald, Matthew and James Groe; a son-in-law, Eric Fishback; daughter-in-law, Tina; four beloved grandchildren, Michael, Olly, Wyatt and Nathan; siblings; as well as extended family members and numerous friends.

Greeting him at Heaven's gates is his daughter, Rebecca and his parents.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 1008 1st Ave South, Northwood, IA 50459. (641) 324-1543. ColonialChapels.com.

