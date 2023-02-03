Orlando H. Lindley

December 28, 1931-February 1, 2023

NORA SPRINGS-Orlando H. Lindley, 91, of Nora Springs passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Memorial Services will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Rock Creek Lutheran Church, 3269 Foothill Ave, Osage, IA 50461. He will be laid to rest at Rock Creek Evangelical Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church.

Military Honors will be provided by the Osage VFW Post 7920.

Orlando Hildreth Lindley was born December 28, 1931 in Osage, IA the son of Oscar and Hulda (Lansgaard) Lindley. He attended Cedar #6 Country School, graduating from Osage High School with the class of 1950. Orlando began his service in the United States Army the same year, serving in both Korea and Japan. Following his honorable discharge, he married the love of his life, DeLoris Hall, on September 18, 1954 in Rockford, IA. The couple had three children, Tami, David and Scot. For over 25 years Orlando ran the family farm, working the fields and caring for livestock, before beginning work at Alexander Technologies. He found enjoyment in being busy and finally retired in 2018.

Orlando's service in the military brought him great pride and opened his eyes to needs in the community. He continued this service volunteering with the American Legion, VFW, Nora Springs Veteran Memorial Committee, Nora Springs Historical Society and working with the Disabled American Veterans. Time outdoors was cherished. Whether it was hunting, fishing or traveling with DeLoris he looked forward to the adventure. Family trips and following Scot's steak competitions around the country brought Orlando and DeLoris great joy. He was constantly in the crowd cheering on his grandchildren at their many events and loved time spent with the great-grandchildren. He also gave his time as a 4-H leader over the years. Orlando was a lifelong member of Rock Creek Lutheran Church where he served on various committees and numerous terms on council. His memory will be cherished by all who loved him.

Surviving are his wife of 68 years, DeLoris; children, Tami Lindley of Altoona, David Lindley of Kanawha, and Scot (Joanna) Lindley of Nora Springs; four grandchildren, Tony (Samantha Cross), Colten, Cody, and Amber (Skyy Fairholm); great grandchildren, Zander, Logan, Destiny, Hudson and Sylas; a treasured cousin, Brenda Kelmel; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.

Preceding him in death are his parents, sisters, Lorraine Lindley and Adelaide Muller.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, IA 50401. 641-423-2372. ColonialChapels.com