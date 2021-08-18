Orland Eugene Bartz

Orland had a passion for agriculture. He planted his first corn at the age of 14 in the spring of 1949. In 2019 when retiring from farming, he had accomplished 51 years of tending God's garden to feed the world. His agricultural passion also blossomed in the ag manufacturing business. He was the second employee of David Manufacturing Company in Mason City, Iowa, helped design and develop much of their grain handling equipment, and served as Vice-President and CEO of the company for many years. Orland also served in many volunteer capacities, including various church boards, the Farmer's Co-op Board, and the Winnebago Co-op Telephone Association Board.

Orland was happiest working outdoors, traveling, dancing, riding his motorcycle and bicycle, and never turned down a good 500 card game. His formula was to work hard, be fair, have goals, do whatever you are doing right the first time, and have a little fun along the way.

Orland enjoyed good health for nearly all of his almost 87 years. He was often referred to as the “Ageless One”, and always wore a smile. No matter the circumstances of the preceding day, you would always be greeted the next day with a healthy “Good Morning”. His passion for life and adventure never allowed him to slow down until his recent misfortune of illness.