Ordean M. "Shorty" Olson

March 9, 1947 - December 29, 2019

Lakota - A funeral service for Ordean M. "Shorty" Olson, 72, of Lakota, was held at 10:30 AM on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at the First Presbyterian Church in Lakota. Visitation was held from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church in Lakota. A graveside service was held at 10 AM on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Maple Hill Cemetery in Lakota.

Ordean Marion "Shorty" Olson was born March 9, 1947 at home in rural Forest City, son of Albert and Mildred (Adams) Olson. Shorty, a Forest City native, was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City. He also attended school in Forest City through the ninth grade before his Dad was too ill to finish farming and he had to step in and help.

On July 29, 1967, Shorty was united in marriage to Susan Paulson at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City. Their family would be completed with their children, Daniel, Marion, Tammy, and Jeffrey. Shorty and Sue enjoyed 52 years together.

