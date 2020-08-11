Ora Mae Sommer
(1934 - 2020)
Ora Mae Sommer, 86, of Cresco formerly of Forest City died Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Accura Care Center in Cresco, Iowa.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa with Pastor Zech Anderson of Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating. A face covering will be mandated and social distance guidelines will be suggested.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Thursday.
Burial will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Ora Mae Sommers memorial fund in care of the family.
Ora Mae was born August 3, 1934 in the rural community of Bonair, IA to the parents Charles and Myrtle (Stevens) Fagner. She attended the Cresco School system and worked at the local hospital as a CNA.
Ora met Carl Sommer and they were joined in marriage on June 7th, 1959. They were blessed with two children, a son Jeff in 1969 and a daughter June in 1972.
Ora Mae and her family moved to Forest City in 1974 where she resided for the next 40+ years. She was a career housewife. Cooking, cleaning and caring for her family. Over the years she provided daycare for several families and was a proud member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church.
The true love of her life was her grandsons, Justin and Zack. Ora looked forward to their visits, holiday breaks and summer vacations. She could be found spoiling and surrounding them with love. Her fridge was covered with their artwork and the walls full of their pictures. Ora Mae glowed when they were around.
After the loss of her husband and son, Ora Mae turned to four legged friends for comfort. Her favorite was Teddy, a small black and white puppy gifted to her by her sister, Charlene. He was mischievous, full of curiosity and energetic. She compared him to all the young children she had cared for in the past.
Ora Mae moved to Protivin, IA in 2017 to be closer to family. She enjoyed being with them every day. In July 2019 she entered Accura Health Care in Cresco, IA. Bingo, cards and cooking were a few of the activities she participated in.
On August 3rd, 2020, Ora Mae's 86th birthday, Ora peacefully returned to the Lord in her sleep. She will be missed by many.
She will be reunited in heaven with Charles Fagner, her father, Myrtle (Stevens) Fagner, her mother, her husband Carl Sommer, her son, Jeff Sommer, Dale Fagner, her brother and her sister Norrine (Fagner) McKinstry.
Left to cherish her memory and continue her legacy of love are her daughter, June (Sommer) Fretheim of Protivin, IA, two grandsons, Justin and Zackary Fretheim of Protivin, IA, a sister Charlene (Fagner) Knutson of Cresco, IA and several nieces, nephews and friends.
Arrangements are with Schott Funeral Home in Forest City. 641-585-2685.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.schottfuneralhomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.