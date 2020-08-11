Ora Mae Sommer

The true love of her life was her grandsons, Justin and Zack. Ora looked forward to their visits, holiday breaks and summer vacations. She could be found spoiling and surrounding them with love. Her fridge was covered with their artwork and the walls full of their pictures. Ora Mae glowed when they were around.

After the loss of her husband and son, Ora Mae turned to four legged friends for comfort. Her favorite was Teddy, a small black and white puppy gifted to her by her sister, Charlene. He was mischievous, full of curiosity and energetic. She compared him to all the young children she had cared for in the past.

Ora Mae moved to Protivin, IA in 2017 to be closer to family. She enjoyed being with them every day. In July 2019 she entered Accura Health Care in Cresco, IA. Bingo, cards and cooking were a few of the activities she participated in.

On August 3rd, 2020, Ora Mae's 86th birthday, Ora peacefully returned to the Lord in her sleep. She will be missed by many.

She will be reunited in heaven with Charles Fagner, her father, Myrtle (Stevens) Fagner, her mother, her husband Carl Sommer, her son, Jeff Sommer, Dale Fagner, her brother and her sister Norrine (Fagner) McKinstry.