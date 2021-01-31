Olivia Kathryn Larson

June 26, 1997 - January 23, 2021

Clear Lake - Olivia Kathryn Larson, 23, of Clear Lake, unexpectedly and tragically passed away in Bloomington, IL on Saturday, January 23, 2021.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake, with Mark Doebel officiating. A recording of Olivia's funeral will be posted on her tribute page at www.colonialchapels.com following the service.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Olivia was born June 26, 1997, to Bjorn and Mindi (Ward) Larson. She attended elementary and middle school in Wisconsin until the family moved to Clear Lake, IA in 2011. Olivia graduated from Clear Lake High School in 2015. While in school, she was active in band, choir and cheer leading. Olivia had an amazing voice and could captivate an audience whenever she sang.