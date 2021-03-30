Olive Ardelle Brosdahl Osnes

She was a member of the Lutheran Church all her life, serving in many ministries. She helped organize the Forest City Ambulance Service, was on the Nurses Registry, and was a docent at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley. She and her husband Russ were part of the founding group who started Heritage Park in Forest City. She was active in the Republican Party and served as the Winnebago County Republican Women's President. Ardelle was a member of the Kum-a-long Club at the Forest City Senior Center, the Forest City Lions Club, and served as the Cultural/Social Director of the Sons of Norway-Nordic Lodge for many years.

She was recognized by the Forest City Chamber of Commerce as Co-volunteer of the Year (along with her dear friend, Rozella Hagen) in 2009. She was honored to receive the Waldorf University Alumni Distinguished Service Award in 2018.

She enjoyed music, playing the piano, singing, participating in school plays, band and orchestra. She was in 3 movies filmed in Forest City by My Town Pictures. She also enjoyed sports, reading, life-long learning, baking and especially being Norwegian! (Norway, the other Holy Land). She liked traveling (by car, motor home, rail, ship, and plane), gardening, arts and crafts, all phases of nursing, and being a “Friendly Visitor” at Good Samaritan Home and Forest Plaza Assisted Living in Forest City.