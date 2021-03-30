Olive Ardelle Brosdahl Osnes
December 22, 1928-March 18, 2021
FOREST CITY-Olive Ardelle Brosdahl Osnes, age 92, of Forest City, IA, died at home on Thursday, March 18, 2021, surrounded by family members. Due to COVID, Celebration of Life Services for Ardelle will be held at a future date. Information will be available on the Schott Funeral Home website, www.schottfuneralhomes.com
Ardelle, the only daughter among five children, was born December 22, 1928 to Carl Thomas and Alvina (Tweed) Brosdahl of Fertile, IA. She attended Fertile Consolidated School and graduated in 1946. She attended Waldorf College in Forest City prior to entering the Kahler School of Nursing in Rochester, MN, graduating in 1950 as a Registered Nurse. She received her BA degree from Metropolitan State University in St. Paul, MN in 1976.
She was baptized and confirmed at Beaver Creek Lutheran Church in rural Joice, IA (building now located at Heritage Park in Forest City). On May 16, 1953 she married Rev. Russell E. Osnes of Forest City in the Fertile Lutheran Church. They were recognized as a ministry team, serving parishes in Inglewood, CA, Ephraim & Juddville, WI, Milwaukee, WI, Citrus Heights, CA, and Prior Lake, MN. They retired “South” to Forest City in 1999.
Ardelle was employed as a Registered Nurse for 49 years. She worked in ICU, Coronary Care, Medical Surgery, OBGYN, and Psych units. She was part of the pioneering research teams in developing Tuberculosis Care Protocols at Mayo Clinic, and Open-Heart Surgery and Kidney Dialysis treatment at the University of MN. As a young RN she was a model in a medical textbook and was in a nurses' aid teaching film on how to take blood pressure. The last ten years of her career were spent as a Hospice Nurse.
She was a member of the Lutheran Church all her life, serving in many ministries. She helped organize the Forest City Ambulance Service, was on the Nurses Registry, and was a docent at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley. She and her husband Russ were part of the founding group who started Heritage Park in Forest City. She was active in the Republican Party and served as the Winnebago County Republican Women's President. Ardelle was a member of the Kum-a-long Club at the Forest City Senior Center, the Forest City Lions Club, and served as the Cultural/Social Director of the Sons of Norway-Nordic Lodge for many years.
She was recognized by the Forest City Chamber of Commerce as Co-volunteer of the Year (along with her dear friend, Rozella Hagen) in 2009. She was honored to receive the Waldorf University Alumni Distinguished Service Award in 2018.
She enjoyed music, playing the piano, singing, participating in school plays, band and orchestra. She was in 3 movies filmed in Forest City by My Town Pictures. She also enjoyed sports, reading, life-long learning, baking and especially being Norwegian! (Norway, the other Holy Land). She liked traveling (by car, motor home, rail, ship, and plane), gardening, arts and crafts, all phases of nursing, and being a “Friendly Visitor” at Good Samaritan Home and Forest Plaza Assisted Living in Forest City.
Above all this, the most important people in her life were her family.
She is survived by her four children: Dr. Russell N. (Carol) Osnes of Eagan, MN, Laurel (Kjell) Rye of Lummi Island, WA, Lizabeth Osnes of Lake Stevens, WA and Jeffrey (Carol) Osnes of Bluffton, SC; Grandchildren, Jason (Emily) Osnes of Savage, MN and Laura (Nathan) Johnson of New York, NY. Great-Grandchildren, Noah, Brennan and Kellen Osnes of Savage, MN, Step-Grandchildren and Step Great-Granddaughters. Also surviving her are her brothers, Dennis (Donna) Brosdahl, of Clear Lake, IA, Arlyn (Elaine) Brosdahl of Mason City, IA and Sister-in-law, Marilyn Brosdahl of Mason City, IA, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Dr. Rev. Russell E. Osnes, parents, Thomas and Alvina Brosdahl, brother, Gene and his wife Dorothy Brosdahl, brother, James Brosdahl, and son-in-law, Michael Laudert.
Memorials may be given to the Osnes Family Scholarship Fund at Waldorf University, Forest City, or Rock Point Lutheran Mission, Rock Point, AZ.
The family wishes to express sincere appreciation for your love, friendship, support, and prayers.
