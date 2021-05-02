 Skip to main content
Olga Borchardt

December 22, 1928-November 9, 2020

A Memorial Service (Celebration of Life) for Olga Borchardt will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Grafton on Saturday, May 8th, at 10:30 a.m.

Inurnment will be afterwards at the Grafton Cemetery, followed by a light lunch and time to visit with the family at the church Fellowship Hall.

Masks are recommended. All are welcome.

