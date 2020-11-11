Olga Borchardt

December 22, 1928-November 9, 2020

Osage, IA – Olga Borchardt, 91, of Osage, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at the Faith Lutheran Home in Osage. Per her wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Olga Ariel Geleanor Thornton, daughter of P. Jasper and Elsie Boedeker Thornton, was born on a farm near Marble Rock, Iowa on December 22, 1928. She was baptized by the Rev. Mr. Cooper at the Marble Rock Methodist Church. Olga grew up on the Toronto Hereford Farm near Rockwell, attending Bath #8 School. She graduated as Cerro Gordo Co. Valedictorian in 1941. She graduated as valedictorian of Rockwell High School Class of '45.

Olga was confirmed as a member of Rockwell's St. Peter Lutheran Church by the Rev. Fred Landdeck. On September 14, 1947 Olga was married to Kenneth Borchardt at St. Peter's by Rev. G.J. Meyer. They moved to the Borchardt Family Century Farm at 3496 Zinnia Ave, Plymouth, Iowa and resided there until November 26, 2004 when they moved to a home in Grafton.