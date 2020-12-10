Novella D. White

May 17, 1932 - December 4, 2020

MASON CITY – Novella D. White, 88, of Rock Falls, went peacefully to her heavenly home on Friday, December 4, 2020, at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A private family service will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Major Erickson Funeral Home Facebook page on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 10:30 A.M. Interment will be held in the Rock Falls Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the Old Stone United Methodist Church or the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Novella Doris Wyborny was born on May 17, 1932, in rural Plymouth to parents Herbert and Luella (Christensen) Wyborny. Novella attended Country School through 8th grade and then Rock Falls High School. In 1954 she graduated from Iowa State Teachers College with a degree in Biology and Physical Education. For three years Novella taught in the Clarion School System before moving to Mason City where she taught at Roosevelt Junior High. On July 13, 1958, she was united in marriage to Donald White in Rock Falls at the Old Stone United Methodist Church. Between this union the couple were blessed with two children, Becky and Beth. After becoming a mother, she became a full time homemaker.