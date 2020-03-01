Norman ‘Norm' Luker

Norm started a band, the RAVONS, when he was 15 years old, along with friends, Russ Rippen, Doug McLaughlin, Gary Godferson, and Doug Klindt. They first played at the Mason City Mohawk Follies and shortly after they won the Bill Riley Regional Talent Contest which sent them to the state contest. From there they played for weddings, proms, private parties, in ballrooms including the Surf, and opened for a number of well-known artists at the time.

Norm worked in the music business his whole life working for Carleton Stewart Music, Boyer Music, and Kephart Music as store manager and road representative – along with playing in the band with new members, Gary Fuller, Denny Fuller, and Bob Willits, and cherished their friendship together. He had many great experiences and made a lot of friends calling on band and vocal directors throughout North Iowa while he was a road rep. Norm was also a talented woodworker, remodeling his home, many furniture projects, and one of a kind projects/toys for his grandchildren.