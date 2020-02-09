Norman L. Bailey

The family will host a Celebration of Life from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Nora Springs Community Center, 16 S Summit Ave, Nora Springs, IA 50458. An inurnment will take place at the Rock Falls Cemetery at a later date.

Norman Lee Bailey, son of Gail O. and Viola Henrietta (Christiansen) Bailey, was born October 18, 1940 in Mason City, Iowa. Growing up in North Iowa, Norman started country school in Northwood, attended elementary school in Plymouth, and finally graduating from Nora Springs High School in 1958. He married Mary Grundel on May 29, 1959 at the Plymouth Methodist Church. Following high school, he went through the carpenter's apprentice program and worked for Davey and Moen in Mason City. After a few years he started and operated Bailey Construction for numerous years. Later, Norman worked for the Principal Financial Group and Super 8 in Mason City, in maintenance. After his retirement, Norman utilized his carpentry skills to do odd jobs for friends and family.