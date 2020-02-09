Norman L. Bailey
Oct. 18, 1940-Feb. 7, 2020
Norman L. Bailey, 79, of Nora Springs, IA passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Nora Springs Care Center with his family at his side.
The family will host a Celebration of Life from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Nora Springs Community Center, 16 S Summit Ave, Nora Springs, IA 50458. An inurnment will take place at the Rock Falls Cemetery at a later date.
If friends desire, memorials may be directed to the Old Stone Methodist Church in Rock Falls, IA in Norman's honor.
You have free articles remaining.
Norman Lee Bailey, son of Gail O. and Viola Henrietta (Christiansen) Bailey, was born October 18, 1940 in Mason City, Iowa. Growing up in North Iowa, Norman started country school in Northwood, attended elementary school in Plymouth, and finally graduating from Nora Springs High School in 1958. He married Mary Grundel on May 29, 1959 at the Plymouth Methodist Church. Following high school, he went through the carpenter's apprentice program and worked for Davey and Moen in Mason City. After a few years he started and operated Bailey Construction for numerous years. Later, Norman worked for the Principal Financial Group and Super 8 in Mason City, in maintenance. After his retirement, Norman utilized his carpentry skills to do odd jobs for friends and family.
On November 1, 2008 Norman married Roberta Engraf in Aberdeen, SD. Roberta passed away on September 23, 2015.
Those left to cherish his memory include his sons, Mark (Leanne) Bailey of Nora Springs and Dennis (Lori) Bailey of Rock Falls; a stepson, David (Robin) Engraf of Aberdeen, SD; a brother, John (Alice) Bailey of Michigan and sister, Connie (John) Friedline of North Carolina; beloved grandchildren, Maggie (John) Lawson, Andrew (Staci) Bailey, Ben Bailey, and Steven Bailey; a step-granddaughter, Amber Engraf; great-grandchildren, Broodie, Gabriela and Charlie Lawson, Gianna Wallace, and Wallace Bailey; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Preceding him in death are his parents;wife Roberta Bailey; special friend Pauline Peterson; sister Carolynn (Duane) Nicholson; and sister-in-law, Pauline Olson.
The family would like to extend sincere thanks to all of the dedicated staff members at the Nora Springs Care Center and MercyOne North Iowa Hospice for their compassionate care of Norman.
Sheckler Colonial Chapel, 114 North Hawkeye, Nora Springs, IA 50458. 641-749-2210. ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.