Norman Edward Holm
February 5, 1945-January 25, 2021
Norman Edward Holm, 75, of Hampton, Iowa, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at his home in Hampton, with his family by his side. He was born on February 5, 1945, in Hampton, to Norman Thygesen and Shirlee Marie (Watson) Holm.
Norm is survived by his loving wife of fifty-four years, Eileen Holm of Hampton, son Michael (Heather) Holm of Hampton, son Robert (Christine) Holm of Ames, grandson Logan Holm (Juliza Garcia), grandson Kyler Holm, and grandson Karsten Holm.
He was preceded in death by his parents Norman and Shirlee.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Norm's family for future disbursement.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 29, 2021, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hampton, with burial in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, rural Coulter. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 28, 2021, at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Hampton. Those in attendance should wear a mask and practice social distancing. The Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home of Hampton is assisting Norm's family.
Friends and family will also have the opportunity to join Norm's service virtually via “Zoom” on Friday at 10:00 a.m. To join the Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84735735380?pwd=MnZ2S0t4MUNKb3JEVWVKTDg2d3YyQT09
Meeting ID: 847 3573 5380
Passcode: 045690
