Norma Swanson

Norma had varied interests — nearly all outreach to others. She was heavily involved in volunteer church activities at Immanuel, St. Paul, and Trinity Lutheran Churches while living in Mason City.

Norma joined Intel Corporation in Chandler, Arizona as an Administrative Associate from 1988 until she retired in 2008. Her job allowed her to participate in several charity activities as well as coordinating a large department of employees.

After Norma's retirement, she volunteered with Neighbors Who Care community organization in Sun Lakes, was active in bridge clubs, participated in Bible Study and women's activities at King of Glory Church in Tempe, Arizona.

Norma is survived by her daughter, Tammy Douglas, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, and grandchildren Zachary Douglas living in Chandler, Arizona, and Delaney Douglas of Phoenix, Arizona. She is survived by one brother and sister in-law, Ralph and Eleanor McEachran of Mason City, Iowa, sister in-law, Sherry Swanson (Bill is deceased) of Mesa, Arizona, brother and sister in-law, Tom and Ann Swanson of Mesa Arizona, along with several nieces and nephews that were so special to her.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Glen, and Hilda McEachran, her husband, Larry Swanson, and her brother in-law, Bill Swanson.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 North Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-0924, website www.majorericksonfunerahome.com.

