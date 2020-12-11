Norma M. Breitbach

Our mother was born on May 8, 1927 in White Lake, South Dakota, daughter to Charles Yeager and Dorothea Strohmann Yeager. As a child on the family farm in South Dakota, Mom cultivated a love for the prairie, its plants and wildlife. It was also during those early years on the farm where she began her life-long love for cats. Mom told us many stories about the barn kitties and would fondly remember those kittens' names decades later. Fast forward through life, the growing list of cats and their special names would become a unique part of her character. She loved all animals. Her back patio would often host deer, squirrels, birds, cats simultaneously and Dr. Norma Doolittle would make it her business to feed them all.

The Yeager family moved to Iowa in 1937 and built a house on the family farm near Winthrop. Our mom met and then married her high school sweetheart, Robert Breitbach on December 14th, 1946 in Independence, Iowa. They each obtained their Doctor of Chiropractic degrees at Palmer College in Davenport, Iowa. Norma was a licensed doctor of chiropractic for nearly 70 years. In 1954, our parents moved to Charles City to establish a holistic health option for their new community. They opened the Breitbach Chiropractic Office, with Dad as the practicing doctor and Mom as the administrator of their practice. The clinic is still operating. Shortly thereafter, their family began to grow with the births of Steven, Susan and David. There were many family road trips to explore Iowa, and longer vacations to explore the U.S. Mom had a passion for antiquing, spending hours on a weekend traveling with Dad in search of the perfect crock or jar. She was a lover of the arts, and particularly appreciated local artists.