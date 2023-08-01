Norma Lou Nutting

June 14, 1932 - July 26, 2023

Norma Lou Nutting 91, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Oakwood Care Center, Clear Lake.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 7, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 North Fourth Street, Clear Lake, with Lay Minister Al Berge officiating. Inurnment will be in Clear Lake Cemetery, Clear Lake.

In lieu of flowers memorial may be directed to Zion Lutheran Church in Norma's memory.

Norma Lou Huntley was born June 14, 1932, in Clear Lake, the daughter of Earl D. and Ruth (Thompson) Huntley. Norma graduated from Clear Lake High School in the class of 1950. Norma was united in marriage to James E Boehnke Sr. on November 26, 1960. Norma was united in marriage to Robert Lee Nutting on August 7, 1992. Norma was a life-long member of Zion Lutheran Church. For 35 years Norma was self-employed owning a Pilot Car business retiring in 2009.

Norma Lou is survived by her children Marilyn (Jeff) Tecklenburg, Clear Lake, James (Renee) Boehnke, Clear Lake; son-in-law John (Donna) Fischbeck, Allison, IA; grandchildren April (Dale) Schmitz, Kelsey (Manuel) Boehnke-Hernandez, Evan (Kaitlin) Tecklenburg, Andrew Boehnke, Shawn Tecklenburg, Jennifer Tecklenburg, Matthew (Mandy) Tecklenburg, Emily Tecklenburg, Elizabeth (Joey) Iles; special cousin Dean Moffett; along with other relatives and friends.

Norma Lou is preceded in death by her parents, first husband Jim Boehnke Sr., second husband Robert Nutting and granddaughter Brooke Ewing.

