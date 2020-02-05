Norma Lou Helin
October 14, 1931 - February 4, 2020
Mason City - Norma Lou Helin, 88, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, IA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, IA. Revered Neil Manternach will be officiating.
Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center, IA.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. Rosary will be recited at 6:30pm, followed by a Scriptural Wake service.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be directed towards MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa, Good Shepherd Care Center, and Epiphany Parish.
Norma was born October 14, 1931, the daughter of Clarence and Agnes (Benson) Bergan. Norma was a graduate from Hanlontown High School.
Norma married John Helin on November 14, 1951, at Holy Family in Mason City, IA. From this union four boys and two girls were born. Throughout the years Norma was an Administrative Assistant for Farm Credit Service.
As if Norma wasn't busy enough with six children, she was still an active member of her community. Norma was a Hospice volunteer, as well as a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Norma also enjoyed being a part of the North Iowa Genealogy Club. Norma was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, especially basketball and football.
Those left to cherish memories of Norma are her children, Jack Helin, Dale (Abby) Helin, Dolores (Al) Rippentrop, Steve (Tracy) Helin, Joe (Carm) Helin, Joyce (George) Polsdofer; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene Keeling; sisters-in-law, Muriel Bergan, and Lynda Bergan; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Norma is preceded in death by her husband, John; her parents; grandsons, Ryan Helin, Brian Helin,and Billy Benson.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
