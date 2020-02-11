Norma Lou Helin

October 14, 1931 - February 4, 2020

Mason City - Norma Lou Helin, 88, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City, IA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Epiphany Parish - St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 302 5th St SE, Mason City, IA. Revered Neil Manternach will be officiating.

Burial will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Buffalo Center, IA.

Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, IA. Rosary will be recited at 6:30pm, followed by a Scriptural Wake service.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be directed towards MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa, Good Shepherd Care Center, and Epiphany Parish.

Norma was born October 14, 1931, the daughter of Clarence and Agnes (Benson) Bergan. Norma was a graduate from Hanlontown High School.