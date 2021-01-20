Norma Kamm

September 13, 1930-January 17, 2021

Norma Kamm, 90, of Charles City, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

A private funeral service for Norma Kamm will be held with Pastor Russ Leeper of Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Norma Jean (Kamin) Kamm, the daughter of Eldo and Rena (Kalke) Kamin, was born on September 13, 1930 in rural Floyd County, Iowa. She graduated from Charles City High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Marion “Jack” Kamm on June 25, 1950 at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City.