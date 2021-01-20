Norma Kamm
September 13, 1930-January 17, 2021
Norma Kamm, 90, of Charles City, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.
A private funeral service for Norma Kamm will be held with Pastor Russ Leeper of Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Charles City. The service will be live streamed on the Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 21, 2021.
Norma Jean (Kamin) Kamm, the daughter of Eldo and Rena (Kalke) Kamin, was born on September 13, 1930 in rural Floyd County, Iowa. She graduated from Charles City High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Marion “Jack” Kamm on June 25, 1950 at Saint John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Charles City.
Norma worked part time for First Citizens Bank in Charles City for over 20 years. She proudly was a full time hardworking farm wife and dedicated mother. She was very involved in many activities throughout her life including: Riverton Homemakers, quilting guild, 4-H Leader, St. John Circle, and many bridge and 500 card clubs. She enjoyed quilting, sewing, and crochet. She was an avid college football and basketball fan. Norma loved her quality time spent with her family, especially supporting her grandchildren in all of their activities.
Living family members include her children: Linda Kamm of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Doug (Jean Ann) Kamm of Charles City, Sandy (Marty) Hicks of Charles City, and Richard “Dick” (Mary) Kamm of Kansas City, Kansas; grandchildren: Eric (Kate) Kamm, Kalen (Cherie) Kamm, Tyler (Amber) Hicks, Austin (Brittany) Hicks, Shelby Hicks, Benjamin (Jade) Kamm, Rachel (Michael) Vonderheid, and Zachary Kamm; great grandchildren: Evan Kamm, Claire Kamm, Lucas Kamm, Kole Kamm, Parker Hicks, Ledger Hicks, Kaiser Hicks, and Marcella Kamm; sister, Verla Heller; brother-in-law, Bob Kamm; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jack on January 1, 2020; sister, LaVonne Head; and brothers and sisters-in-law.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
