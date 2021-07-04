Norma Jean Swanson

March 16, 1936 - March 17, 2020

SUN LAKES, AZ-Norma Jean McEachran Swanson, 84, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, passed away, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the Renaissance Senior Living Facility. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Norma has requested memorials (in lieu of flowers) to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

Norma Jean McEachran, daughter of Glen and Hilda McEachran, was born on March 16, 1936 in Mason City, Iowa. She had one brother, Ralph McEachran. Norma graduated from UNI in Cedar Falls with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1956. She taught business courses in Lakota and Nora Springs, Iowa, was a substitute teacher, worked part-time in the Payne Plumbing and Heating office, and owned Swanson's Gifts while in Mason City.

Norma was united in marriage to Larry Arthur Swanson on June 22, 1958. A daughter, Tammy, was born to this union in 1963. Norma and Larry lived in Mason City until November of 1986. At that time, they moved to Sun Lakes, Arizona.