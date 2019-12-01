March 11, 1927-November 21, 2019
CORWITH --- Norma Jean (McCutcheon) Krebs passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on November 21, 2019 at Trinity Center at Luther Park in Des Moines. She was born on March 11, 1927 near Goldfield, Iowa to William D. and Clara B. (Martin) McCutcheon. She attended rural school in Goldfield for the first eight years, attended Goldfield High School for 3 years and attended Clarion High School her senior year, graduating in 1944. She then attended Iowa State Teacher's College in Cedar Falls, Iowa, receiving her teaching degree in 1946. She taught 5th grade in the Lake Park, Iowa school system 1946-1947.
On June 22, 1947, she was united in marriage to Benjamin E. Krebs in Goldfield, Iowa. They eventually moved to Corwith, Iowa in 1950 and engaged in farming. Norma enjoyed the land, animals, gardening, and raising her four children. When they retired, they moved to a house in Corwith in 1989.
Norma is survived by her children, Joyce (Steve) Norton of Ankeny, IA and their children Scott, Kelley and Brian and their families; Barry (Nancy) Krebs of Lakewood, CO and their children Nathan and Mollie; Keith (Linda) Krebs of North Richland Hills, TX, and his son Benjamin and family; Martin Krebs of St. Albans, MO and his children Kyle, Lauren and Allison and their families. She is also survived by her nine great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin; her parents, her three sisters, Ruth, Wilda and Barbara, and Martin's wife Pam.
Norma was an active member of Corwith United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, the Prayer Team and Choir as well as teaching Sunday School. She was always willing to help with many church and community activities. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend to many people.
Norma moved to Mill Pond, a senior living facility, in Ankeny, IA in 2012 and continued to make friends in life, spending many happy hours playing games and doing activities. She had moved to Trinity at Luther Park, a skilled nursing facility in Des Moines, IA, for the last year and a half.
Memorial Services of Iowa in Ankeny, Iowa is assisting with preparing Norma to rest next to Ben at the Corwith Cemetery. Inurnment will be in the Spring of 2020. A gathering and luncheon for family and Corwith friends will be announced. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Heifer International in Norma's memory would be appreciated.
