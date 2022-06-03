Norma Jean “Jean” Dye

November 28, 1923-May 31, 2022

CLEAR LAKE - Norma Jean “Jean” Dye, 98 ½ of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, May 31st, 2022 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.

A Graveside Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St., Mason City, with Pastor Harlan Seri officiating.

Memorials may be directed to Debbie Schroeder, 721 Sherman Street, Sheffield, IA 50475. Memorials will be used in Jean's memory at MercyOne Hospice and Apple Valley Assisted Living.

Norma Jean was born November 28th, 1923, Mason City the daughter of Walter and Nellie (Morris) Billings. Jean received her education at Mason City High School. Jean was united in marriage to Clayton C. “Bud” Dye on June 19th, 1942, in Bethany, Missouri.

Bud and Jean loved to travel. Traveling all across the country in their motorhome, they spent their winters in Brownsville, Texas. Jean loved gardening and her flowers. She took pride in keeping her lawn well maintained and in pristine condition. Jean always had a good time playing cards with friends and family. Her greatest joy was getting together with her family and friends! She loved to cook and bake, and enjoyed sharing her creations with those she cared about.

After Bud's passing, Jean dedicated her time to the Clear Lake Chamber, AEA, CLASS Car Club and International Messengers. She was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church.

Jean is survived by her daughters Debbie (Jerry Stock) Schroeder, Sheffield, IA and Suzanne “Cookie” (Alan “Jerry”) Bisgrove, Ankeny, IA; Grandchildren, Stac (Jess) Schroeder, Spenc (Robin Durbin) Schroeder, Jody Bisgrove, Judd Bisgrove, Chad (Carol) Bisgrove; Great-Grandchildren Jared, Thad, MaKenzie Bisgrove, Emma, Aubrey & Ivy Schroeder; Great-Great Grandchildren Enzo Schroeder and Zayden Bisgrove.

Jean is preceded in death by her husband, parents, two sisters and two brothers as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements with Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave. North, Clear Lake, Iowa 50428. 641-357-2193 www.colonialchapels.com